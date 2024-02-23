River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 30.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 104.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 314,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 160,307 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

