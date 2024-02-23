River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $269.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

