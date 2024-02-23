Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,777 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

