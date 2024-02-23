Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.75. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2,103,423 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.