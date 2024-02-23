Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

NYSE:RKT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

