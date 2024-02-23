Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40), reports. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Rogers updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $114.50 on Friday. Rogers has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

