Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $550,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

