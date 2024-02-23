Rosenblatt Securities Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $375.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,181.83, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

