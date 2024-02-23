Rosenblatt Securities Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $285.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.34.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

