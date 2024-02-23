Roth Capital Weighs in on DMC Global Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DMC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DMC Global’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 167.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

