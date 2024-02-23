Royal Bank of Canada Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $285.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.59. 262,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

