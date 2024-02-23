Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

SBRA stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

