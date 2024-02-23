Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CRM opened at $293.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,856,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,856,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $372,046,456. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.