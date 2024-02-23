Santos Limited (ASX:STO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.27

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.22.
Santos Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Santos
