Santos Limited (ASX:STO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.27

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.