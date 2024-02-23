SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Decreased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.82. 271,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,371. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $112.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

