Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

