Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.17 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

