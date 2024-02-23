Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $109.85 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

