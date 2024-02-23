SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.99 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.