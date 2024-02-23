Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.9 %

SRE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 525,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

