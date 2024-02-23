Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.33. 2,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

