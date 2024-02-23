Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 210.98, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,352 in the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

