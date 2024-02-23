Sidoti Csr Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

