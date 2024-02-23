SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

