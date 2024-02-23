Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,168 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.52% of Silicon Laboratories worth $55,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $184.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

