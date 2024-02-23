SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $740.73 million and approximately $446.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 88.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,729.15 or 1.00055474 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00173081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007282 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,438,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,414,376.971703 with 1,256,571,892.5909545 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.70878829 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $382,985,956.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.