Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

