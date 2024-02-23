SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM remained flat at $41.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 665,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,146. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

