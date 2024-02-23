SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

SM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

