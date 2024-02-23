SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,771. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
