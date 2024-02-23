SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.99% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $72,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

SEDG stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

