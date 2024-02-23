SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $399,329.90 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.