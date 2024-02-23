Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,943. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $68,748,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $45,475,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $10,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

