S&P Global Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $435.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.77 and its 200 day moving average is $404.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

