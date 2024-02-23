Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Holdings Decreased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,490 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.49% of Spok worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 162.34%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

