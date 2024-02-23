SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Insider Sells $751,500.00 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $49.11 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,988,000 after buying an additional 446,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,056 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

