Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,171. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 161,679 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

