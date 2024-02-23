SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 5,197 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $182.95 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

