State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $190,238.00 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

