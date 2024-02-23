Status Price Tops $0.0417 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $161.83 million and $7.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,195.13 or 0.99955560 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00182922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,261,091 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,261,091.39392 in circulation."

