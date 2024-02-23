Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $34,740.03 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stem Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE STEM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 296,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

