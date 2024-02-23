StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 24,241 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

