Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 590,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.