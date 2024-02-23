Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,767 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $64,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT opened at $188.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.