Stifel Financial Corp Buys 130,326 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $60,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

