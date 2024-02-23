Stifel Financial Corp Buys 183,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $66,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

