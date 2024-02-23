Stifel Financial Corp Buys 29,472 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $78,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.6 %

Amdocs stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

