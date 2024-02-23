Stifel Financial Corp Has $74.71 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,006,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $74,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.08 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

