Stifel Financial Corp Has $74.71 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,006,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $74,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein
Henry Schein Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.08 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.