Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $75,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $278.62 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $287.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

