Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.93% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $96,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $226.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $205.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

